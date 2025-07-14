Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by Piper Sandler

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.59% from the company’s current price.

OSCR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Stock Up 2.0%

OSCR opened at $14.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Oscar Health had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oscar Health will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $410,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,932.16. This represents a 27.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 7,473.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Oscar Health by 83,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Oscar Health by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 484.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.