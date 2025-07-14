Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $610,000 Holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.39.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $302.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.83. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The firm has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

