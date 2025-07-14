Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 111.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,969 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 537,538 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,329,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,218.3% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 335,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,163,000 after purchasing an additional 325,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 252,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177,727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $287.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.85 and a 200-day moving average of $238.66. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $170.11 and a 1-year high of $288.94. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

