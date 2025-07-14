Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) vs. Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Financial Contrast

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) and Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Digihost Technology has a beta of 5.68, indicating that its stock price is 468% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digihost Technology and Prairie Operating”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $42.15 million 1.18 -$21.89 million ($0.54) -2.53 Prairie Operating $520,000.00 0.00 -$13.42 million N/A N/A

Prairie Operating has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digihost Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and Prairie Operating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology -41.33% -36.00% -25.95% Prairie Operating N/A N/A -286.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Digihost Technology and Prairie Operating, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 0.00

Digihost Technology presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.15%. Given Digihost Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than Prairie Operating.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats Prairie Operating on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

