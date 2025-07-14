CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $69.89 on Monday. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.90. The firm has a market cap of $300.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.60%.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.