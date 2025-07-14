10,269 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 9,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 150,387 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 51,971 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.3% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $154,072.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,027 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,498.27. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 174,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $269.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average is $61.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.