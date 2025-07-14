Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.24 Billion Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,324,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233,059 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 5.51% of Ryanair worth $1,242,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,761,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 87,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ryanair by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Performance

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $57.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ryanair

About Ryanair

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.