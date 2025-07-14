Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Invests $8.56 Million in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 143,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,000. Williams Companies comprises approximately 2.9% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,356,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,054,876,000 after buying an additional 1,008,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,263,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,687,797,000 after buying an additional 540,533 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 18,954,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 5,068,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,236,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $824,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $575,103,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 315,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $58.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

