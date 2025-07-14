SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 15,406 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223,945 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,733,000 after buying an additional 3,007,758 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

