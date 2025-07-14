Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.5% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $16,893,010,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after buying an additional 17,181,652 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Broadcom by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,018,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,849 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,367,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809,245 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total transaction of $29,782,175.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. This trade represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 828,916 shares of company stock worth $216,785,761. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.4%

AVGO stock opened at $274.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $281.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

