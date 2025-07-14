Signaturefd LLC Purchases 447 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rings Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $106.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $148.43.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Arete downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Arete Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

