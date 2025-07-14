Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.5% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $554.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $527.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.58. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $557.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

