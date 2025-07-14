Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 222 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $34,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $319.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $223.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $329.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.74.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

