iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 388,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,437 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 5.2% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $39,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,076.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.51 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.51.

