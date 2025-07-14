Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,412,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $124.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.01. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $135.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 186,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,498,830. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,876,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 148,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,538,655.04. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,446 shares of company stock worth $31,154,717. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

