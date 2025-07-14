Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 136 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.7%

Yum! Brands stock opened at $149.81 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day moving average of $144.77.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $40,332.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $260,231.40. This represents a 13.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $1,028,160.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,484.01. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,742 shares of company stock worth $1,861,504. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

