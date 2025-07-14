Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Purchases New Position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Carnival from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. HSBC raised Carnival from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

Carnival Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:CCL opened at $28.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Carnival Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $30.46.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

