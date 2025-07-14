Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 192,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

