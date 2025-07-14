Zeit Capital LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Zeit Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Zeit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.11 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

