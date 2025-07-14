Red Wave Investments LLC Sells 54 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Red Wave Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.2% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after buying an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,488,275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,454,000 after buying an additional 4,107,350 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,109,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,022,000 after buying an additional 2,819,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,436,610,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $626.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $629.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

