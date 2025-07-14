Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 285 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 272,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $153,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $626.44 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $629.87. The company has a market capitalization of $630.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $599.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $584.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

