Insider Buying: Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Purchases 194 Shares of Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Ije Nwokori bought 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £149.38 ($201.46).

Ije Nwokori also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Ije Nwokori acquired 189 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £149.31 ($201.36).

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

Shares of Dr. Martens stock traded up GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 79.55 ($1.07). 1,568,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 67.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.87. Dr. Martens plc has a 52-week low of GBX 43.02 ($0.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 83.30 ($1.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £772.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dr. Martens ( LON:DOCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 2.40 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 18.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dr. Martens plc will post 2.5809394 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 7,000 ($94.40) to GBX 6,000 ($80.92) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand founded in 1960 in Northamptonshire. Originally produced for workers looking

for tough, durable boots, the brand was quickly adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Dr. Martens have since transcended their working-class roots while still celebrating their proud heritage

and, six decades later, “Docs” or “DMs” are worn by people around the world who use them as a symbol of

empowerment and their own individual attitude.

The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and

is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

