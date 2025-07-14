Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Acquires Shares of 92,791 Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 92,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,289,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,243,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031,143 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,785,000 after buying an additional 9,980,859 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC opened at $46.71 on Monday. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

