Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Amit Kumar Purchases 5,000 Shares

Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Kumar bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $15,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 574,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,013.75. The trade was a 0.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amit Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

On Wednesday, June 4th, Amit Kumar acquired 10,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00.

Anixa Biosciences Trading Up 1.4%

ANIX stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,250. The stock has a market cap of $102.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.39. Anixa Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anixa Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ANIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANIX shares. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Anixa Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Anixa Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Anixa Biosciences by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.