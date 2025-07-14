Contrasting Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) & GMS (NYSE:GMS)

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) and GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jewett-Cameron Trading and GMS”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jewett-Cameron Trading $47.43 million 0.28 $720,000.00 ($0.36) -10.58 GMS $5.51 billion 0.76 $115.47 million $2.89 38.09

Analyst Ratings

GMS has higher revenue and earnings than Jewett-Cameron Trading. Jewett-Cameron Trading is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GMS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jewett-Cameron Trading and GMS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jewett-Cameron Trading 0 0 0 0 0.00 GMS 0 9 0 0 2.00

GMS has a consensus price target of $101.11, suggesting a potential downside of 8.14%. Given GMS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GMS is more favorable than Jewett-Cameron Trading.

Profitability

This table compares Jewett-Cameron Trading and GMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jewett-Cameron Trading -2.69% -5.22% -4.64% GMS 2.09% 16.97% 6.28%

Risk & Volatility

Jewett-Cameron Trading has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GMS has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of GMS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of GMS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GMS beats Jewett-Cameron Trading on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

About GMS

GMS Inc. distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings. It also provides steel framing products, such as steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of a commercial or institutional building, as well as ancillary products comprising tools, fasteners, insulation, EIFS and stucco, lumber and other wood products, ready-mix joint compound, and safety products. In addition, the company distributes a wallboard, ceilings, steel framing, and construction products, as well as commercial and residential building materials. It also operates through tool sales, rental, and service centers, as well as network of distribution centers. The company serves professional contractors and homebuilders. GMS Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

