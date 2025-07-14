Best Value Stocks To Consider – July 13th

Invesco QQQ, Circle Internet Group, MiNK Therapeutics, UnitedHealth Group, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear undervalued by the market, typically trading at lower price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios than their peers. Investors in value stocks seek firms whose intrinsic worth—based on fundamentals like cash flow, assets or dividend yield—exceeds their current market price, betting that the stock will eventually reflect its true value. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $554.20. The stock had a trading volume of 39,558,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,419,891. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.74. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $557.63.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of NYSE:CRCL traded down $16.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.75. 18,163,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,045,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14,758.18. Circle Internet Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99.

MiNK Therapeutics (INKT)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Shares of NASDAQ:INKT traded up $56.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.17. 47,688,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,097. The stock has a market cap of $256.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.19. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $303.81. 9,789,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,703,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $275.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.43.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.78. 7,378,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,530,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $296.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.39.

