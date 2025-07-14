Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,179,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,640,219,000 after purchasing an additional 377,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,267,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,725,627,000 after buying an additional 912,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,657,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,800,202,000 after buying an additional 282,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,022,224,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,760,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,139,713,000 after buying an additional 817,836 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $550.04 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $594.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $568.42 and a 200 day moving average of $547.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 target price on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Macquarie dropped their price target on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.50.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,196,757.55. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

