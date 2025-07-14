Analysts’ New Coverage for July 14th (ALMU, ATEN, BBIO, CARG, CAVA, CBIO, CMG, COIN, CSCO, CTAS)

Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, July 14th:

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN). Mizuho issued a neutral rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO). They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG). They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Melius assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA). Melius issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Melius started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG). The firm issued a hold rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Argus started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock.

CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS). They issued an overweight rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock.

Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA). The firm issued a hold rating and a $329.00 target price on the stock.

Melius assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ). They issued a hold rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

Melius assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI). The firm issued a hold rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE). Citizens Jmp issued a mkt outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE). JMP Securities issued a market outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH). They issued an underweight rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Melius assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD). The firm issued a sell rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Melius initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC). Citizens Jmp issued a mkt outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC). The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE). They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE). They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE). The firm issued a mkt outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP). They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD). Raymond James Financial, Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Melius began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH). They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Unifirst (NYSE:UNF). They issued an underweight rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Melius assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING). They issued a hold rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Melius began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

