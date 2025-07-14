Comparing Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) and Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) and Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Supervielle has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank Hapoalim has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Grupo Supervielle and Bank Hapoalim, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Supervielle 0 2 1 0 2.33 Bank Hapoalim 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Grupo Supervielle currently has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 36.39%. Given Grupo Supervielle’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grupo Supervielle is more favorable than Bank Hapoalim.

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and Bank Hapoalim”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Supervielle $2.05 billion 0.43 $114.94 million $0.74 13.54 Bank Hapoalim $10.95 billion 2.27 $2.08 billion $8.27 11.41

Bank Hapoalim has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Supervielle. Bank Hapoalim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Supervielle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Grupo Supervielle pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bank Hapoalim pays an annual dividend of $2.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Grupo Supervielle pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank Hapoalim pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and Bank Hapoalim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Supervielle 4.33% 8.02% 1.44% Bank Hapoalim 19.73% 14.07% 1.14%

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees. The company also provides foreign trade and cash management; advisory services; treasury services; insurance products comprising life, home, personal accidents, technology, ATMs, protected bag, and protected content; and asset management and other services, as well as operates as a digital online broker. It operates through a network of bank branches, ATMs, and self-service terminals, as well as ATMs with biometric identification. The company was formerly known as Inversiones y Participaciones S.A. and changed its name to Grupo Supervielle S.A. in November 2008. Grupo Supervielle S.A. was founded in 1887 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Bank Hapoalim

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments. The company offers account-management services, lending for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; housing loans; research and advisory services; and pension advisory and retirement planning services. It also provides products and services for the expansion of a business, advanced digital services, and a service center specializing in businesses; credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, and securities. In addition, the company offers financial services, including foreign-trade financing, financing of working capital, financing of assets overseas, complex financing transactions, syndication, and credit-risk transfers; and financing of construction projects, granting credit to customers, and issuing guarantees to buyers of homes. Further, it provides managers of mutual funds, managers of investment portfolios, and managers of provident funds, study funds, and pension funds; trading activities; underwriting services; and brokerage and custody services. The company serves households, private-banking customers, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

