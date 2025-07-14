Financial Comparison: Knowles (NYSE:KN) & Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) and Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Altice USA and Knowles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altice USA -1.78% N/A -0.49% Knowles -38.96% 6.35% 4.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.9% of Altice USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Knowles shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Altice USA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Knowles shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altice USA 1 2 3 0 2.33 Knowles 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Altice USA and Knowles, as reported by MarketBeat.

Altice USA presently has a consensus price target of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 11.22%. Knowles has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.40%. Given Altice USA’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Altice USA is more favorable than Knowles.

Volatility & Risk

Altice USA has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Knowles has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altice USA and Knowles”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altice USA $8.95 billion 0.14 -$102.92 million ($0.34) -7.60 Knowles $552.40 million 2.86 -$237.80 million ($2.70) -6.73

Altice USA has higher revenue and earnings than Knowles. Altice USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Knowles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Altice USA beats Knowles on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications. In addition, it provides voice over Internet protocol telephone services; and mobile services, such as data, talk, and text. Further, the company offers Ethernet, data transport, IP-based virtual private networks, Internet access, and telephony services; hosted telephony services, managed Wi-Fi, managed desktop and server backup, and collaboration services comprising audio and web conferencing; fiber-to-the-tower services to wireless carriers; data services consisting of wide area networking and dedicated data access, as well as wireless mesh networks; and enterprise class telephone services that include traditional multi-line phone service. Additionally, it provides hosted private branch exchange, network security, and international calling and toll-free numbers services. Furthermore, the company offers audience-based and multiscreen advertising solutions; data analytics; and news programming services, as well as operates news channels under the News 12 Networks, Cheddar, and i24NEWS names. It also provides broadband communications and video services under the Optimum and Suddenlink brands. Altice USA, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

About Knowles

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM). The PD segment designs and delivers film, electrolytic, and mica capacitor products for use in power supplies and medical implants; electromagnetic interference filters; and RF filtering solutions for use in satellite communications and radar systems for defense applications. The MSA segment designs and manufactures balanced armature speakers and microphones for the hearing health, audio, and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) markets. The CMM segment designs and manufactures micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) microphones and audio solutions used in applications that serve the ear, mobile, TWS, Internet of Things, computing, and smartphones markets. The company serves the defense, medtech, electric vehicle, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics markets through original equipment manufacturers, their contract manufacturers, suppliers, sales representatives, and distributors. Knowles Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.