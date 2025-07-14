Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,773 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 3.8% of Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Netflix by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,227,468,000 after acquiring an additional 110,432 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 0.4%

NFLX stock opened at $1,245.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,221.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,050.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $529.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total value of $387,596.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,214.52.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

