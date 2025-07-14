CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 44,287 Shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1,192.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,287 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 1.4% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $22,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 68,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Linde by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.80.

Shares of LIN opened at $468.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $463.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.04. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

