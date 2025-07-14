Insider Selling: XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Insider Sells 181,117 Shares of Stock

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) insider Paul Cuff sold 181,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.12), for a total value of £688,244.60 ($928,178.83).

XPS Pensions Group Trading Down 0.7%

LON:XPS traded down GBX 2.55 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 379 ($5.11). 841,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,317. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 388.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 371.27. XPS Pensions Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 282 ($3.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 426 ($5.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52. The company has a market capitalization of £782.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 21.90 ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a return on equity of 156.24% and a net margin of 128.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on XPS. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.27) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.87) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 434 ($5.85).

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis.

