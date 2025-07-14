OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases 4,667 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.21% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $28,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,683,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,630 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,596,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,294 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,911,000 after purchasing an additional 972,011 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,698,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,003,000.

GLDM stock opened at $66.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.03. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $46.63 and a one year high of $68.26.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

