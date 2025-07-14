Contrasting Warby Parker (WRBY) & Its Rivals

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “CONS PD – MISC STPL” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Warby Parker to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Warby Parker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Warby Parker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Warby Parker has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warby Parker’s rivals have a beta of 0.66, suggesting that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warby Parker 0 9 10 0 2.53 Warby Parker Competitors 649 2862 2966 87 2.38

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Warby Parker and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Warby Parker presently has a consensus target price of $22.88, indicating a potential downside of 3.09%. As a group, “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies have a potential upside of 16.82%. Given Warby Parker’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Warby Parker has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Warby Parker and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warby Parker -1.79% -2.48% -1.29% Warby Parker Competitors -4.99% -201.13% -2.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Warby Parker and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Warby Parker $795.09 million -$20.39 million -196.71 Warby Parker Competitors $14.42 billion $1.19 billion 18.82

Warby Parker’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker. Warby Parker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Warby Parker beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc. provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps. In addition, the company offers eye exams and vision tests. Warby Parker Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.