Florida Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,657 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,451 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,023,000 after purchasing an additional 807,748 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $150,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $307.02 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $308.93. The company has a market capitalization of $504.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

