Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $441,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 966,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,982,000 after acquiring an additional 370,933 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $260.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 180,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,143,556 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $244.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.73.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

