Cohen Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up about 1.4% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

CSX Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. CSX Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

