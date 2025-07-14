LJI Wealth Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

LJI Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of IBM opened at $283.33 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $181.81 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.18 and a 200 day moving average of $252.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.06.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

