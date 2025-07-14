Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,565 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 144.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $65,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after buying an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after buying an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,958,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $146.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.16 and a 200 day moving average of $112.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

