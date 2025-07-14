StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.92% from the company’s previous close.

STEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a $62.00 price target on shares of StepStone Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.43.

NASDAQ STEP traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $60.04. The stock had a trading volume of 77,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,794. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.22. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.36.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. StepStone Group had a positive return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $295.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 55,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $3,375,961.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,550.05. This represents a 61.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 67,718 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $3,828,775.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 423,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,965,270.56. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,144 shares of company stock valued at $24,154,401. Insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in StepStone Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 38.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

