Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Sells 372 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Investment Partners II LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Altria Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $57.79 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

