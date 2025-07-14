Promising Telecom Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 13th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, Arista Networks, Palo Alto Networks, AT&T, Zscaler, and CyberArk Software are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide telecommunications services—such as voice, data, internet and wireless connectivity—to consumers and businesses. These equities are often sought for their steady cash flows and dividend income, reflecting the essential nature of communications infrastructure. Their performance can be influenced by technological innovations, regulatory changes and capital‐intensive network investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $274.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,264,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,121,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.72. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $281.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded down $30.97 on Friday, reaching $937.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a PE ratio of 127.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,008.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $959.58. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,952,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,177,053. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.98. Arista Networks has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,403,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,419,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.75. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $208.39. The stock has a market cap of $124.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,637,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,511,220. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32. AT&T has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $6.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,401. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.99. Zscaler has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $318.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,114.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZS

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.80. 1,184,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,307. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $421.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $382.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CYBR

Recommended Stories