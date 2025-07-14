Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,064,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,252,135. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,848.90. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,319. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $94.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $753.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

