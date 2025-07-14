Fortress Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 62 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fortress Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fortress Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 28,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. UNICOM Systems Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 9.6% in the first quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. now owns 300,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,279,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 80.5% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 157,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,307,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 9,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.4%

Broadcom stock opened at $274.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $281.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.54.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,066,115.49. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at $105,353,335.68. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 828,916 shares of company stock worth $216,785,761. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

