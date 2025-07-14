Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 213 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lokken Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $307.02 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $308.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.03 and a 200-day moving average of $286.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.