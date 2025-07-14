Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $7.25. Cathay Pacific Airways shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 266 shares.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

