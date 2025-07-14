Contrasting Sasol (NYSE:SSL) and OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Sasol shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for OMV and Sasol, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMV 0 0 0 1 4.00 Sasol 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMV 3.27% 7.32% 3.69% Sasol N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares OMV and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

OMV has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OMV and Sasol”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMV $36.77 billion 0.48 $1.57 billion $2.56 5.32 Sasol $14.72 billion 0.23 -$2.37 billion $2.27 2.28

OMV has higher revenue and earnings than Sasol. Sasol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OMV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OMV beats Sasol on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMV

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, and the Asia Pacific; and refining and marketing of fuels and feedstock, as well as supply, marketing, trading, and logistics of gas in Romania and Turkey. In addition, the company provides advanced and circular polyolefin solutions, and base chemicals, as well as engages in the recycling of plastics. It has refineries in Europe, Schwechat, and Burghausen; filling stations in eight European countries; and gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany, as well as a gas-fired power plant in Romania. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers. The company also provides linear alkyl benzene, sulfonate, macrogol/polyethylene glycol, ethanol, isopropyl, acetone, and MIBK and ethyl acetate products; and fatty alcohols, alkoxylates, ether sulfates, solvents, dispersants, diluents esters, alpha-hydroxy acids ester, waxes, diluents, guerbet alcohols, biosurfactants, C6-C20+ alcohols, ethoxylates, propoxylates, paraffins/isoparaffins, parafols, amines, alkylphenols, and sulfates. In addition, it offers alcohols, esters, ethers, carboxylic acids, surfactants, oil and water soluble polyglycols, formulation and surface modifiers, solvents and coalescents, wax cuts, blends and forms, FT hard waxes, blends, lubrication packages, nucleators, release agents, emulsifiers, wetting agents, tank-mix adjuvant components, fertilizer additives, and specialty solvents. Further, the company explores, develops, produces, markets, and distributes natural oil and gas, and associated products; markets fuels and lubricants; develops and implements GTL and CTL ventures; operates coal mines; trades and transports oil, petrochemicals, and chemical products and derivatives; and provides engineering, research and development, and technology transfer services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

