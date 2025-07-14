Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 33.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Glj Research decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $50.69 to $31.11 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.2%

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Shares of ENPH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.96. 2,407,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,036. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.18. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $130.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,099,559.60. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 32.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,052,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,567 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,034,000 after buying an additional 1,378,978 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 827.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,152,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,698,000 after buying an additional 1,028,259 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 9,236.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after buying an additional 684,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 531.4% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 805,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,342,000 after buying an additional 678,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

