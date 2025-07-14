Head to Head Analysis: RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) and Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) and Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.9% of RadNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Amedisys shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of RadNet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Amedisys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RadNet and Amedisys”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadNet $1.87 billion 2.27 $2.79 million ($0.43) -131.73 Amedisys $2.35 billion 1.36 $43.23 million $2.71 35.99

Amedisys has higher revenue and earnings than RadNet. RadNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amedisys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

RadNet has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amedisys has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RadNet and Amedisys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadNet 0 0 3 3 3.50 Amedisys 0 3 1 0 2.25

RadNet presently has a consensus price target of $69.60, suggesting a potential upside of 22.87%. Amedisys has a consensus price target of $100.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.29%. Given RadNet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe RadNet is more favorable than Amedisys.

Profitability

This table compares RadNet and Amedisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadNet -1.73% 1.41% 0.48% Amedisys 3.79% 12.52% 7.01%

Summary

Amedisys beats RadNet on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems that distribute, display, store, and retrieve digital images; offers picture archiving communications systems and related services; and develops and deploys AI suites to enhance radiologist interpretation of breast, lung, and prostate images, as well as AI solutions for prostate cancer screening. RadNet, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients. The Hospice segment offers services that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are dealing with a terminal illness, including cancer, heart disease, pulmonary disease, or Alzheimer’s. The High Acuity Care offers essential elements of inpatient hospital, skilled nursing facility care, and palliative care to patients in their homes. Amedisys, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

